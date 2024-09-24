Israele, 'non diamo tregua a Hezbollah, acceleriamo raid'

epa11621878 Lebanese people search for their belongings in a damaged building after Israeli strikes on South Lebanon on 23 September, in the village of Al Aqbieh near Sidon, South Lebanon, 24 September 2024. Thousands of people fled southern Lebanon after an evacuation warning by the Israeli army, which on 23 September announced that it had launched 'extensive' airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in the country. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 492 people have been killed and more than 1,645 have been injured following continued airstrikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages. EPA/STR