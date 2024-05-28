Israele, 'nessun raid sulla zona umanitaria a Rafah'
epaselect epa11375299 Palestinians flee areas of Rafah amid renewed Israeli strikes, southern Gaza Strip, 28 May 2024. More than 36,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
TEL AVIV, 28 MAG - "Contrariamente ai rapporti di queste ultime ore, l'esercito non ha colpito nella zona umanitaria di A-Mawasi", a ovest di Rafah. Lo ha detto il portavoce militare riferendosi alle notizie di fonti sanitarie a Gaza che hanno parlato di un nuovo raid "sulle tende" ad a-Mawasi con 21 morti.
