Israele, 'morti 4 soldati a Gaza sud, bilancio ora a 260'

epaselect epa11211353 Israeli soldiers walk next to their military vehicles near the border fence with the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side in southern Israel, 10 March 2024. More than 31,000 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN