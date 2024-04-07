Israele, 'morti 4 soldati a Gaza sud, bilancio ora a 260'
epaselect epa11211353 Israeli soldiers walk next to their military vehicles near the border fence with the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side in southern Israel, 10 March 2024. More than 31,000 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 07 APR - L'esercito israeliano ha annunciato la morte di 4 soldati in combattimento a Gaza, nel sud della Striscia. Lo ha fatto sapere il portavoce militare, aggiungendo che "uomini armati usciti da un tunnel in un edificio distrutto hanno aperto il fuoco contro le truppe di pattuglia lungo la rotta logistica dell'Idf a Khan Yunis". Si tratta di Ido Baruch (21 anni), Amitai Even Shoshan (20), Ilai Zair (20) e Reef Harush (20). Il bilancio dei soldati uccisi dall'inizio dell'operazione di terra a Gaza sale ora a 260.
