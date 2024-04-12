Israele, Jihad islamica lancia 8 razzi da Gaza su Sderot
epa11094258 Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepts a missile launched from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel, 21 January 2024. More than 25,000 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
ROMA, 13 APR - Almeno otto razzi sono stati lanciati ieri sera dalla Striscia di Gaza contro la città meridionale israeliana di Sderot: l'attacco è stato rivendicato dalle Brigate al-Quds, braccio armato della Jihad islamica palestinese. Lo riportano i media locali, specificando che al momento non si hanno notizie di danni a persone o cose e che alcuni dei razzi sono stati intercettati dal sistema di difesa israeliano Iron dome.
