Israele, 'invieremo negoziatori per trattative il 15/8'
epa11526318 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the state memorial for former Revisionist Zionist leader and author Ze'ev Jabotinsky at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, 04 August 2024. Jabotinsky died on 03 August 1940. EPA/Naama Grynbaum / POOL
AA
ROMA, 09 AGO - Rispondendo "all'offerta degli Stati Uniti e dei mediatori", l'ufficio del premier Benyamin Netanyahu ha annunciato che Israele invierà una delegazione a Doha o al Cairo il 15 agosto per concordare i dettagli del quadro del cessate il fuoco a Gaza formulato da Egitto, Stati Uniti e Qatar. Lo riporta Haaretz.
