Israele, infondata affermazione che avremmo attaccato folla
epa11191972 Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, 01 March 2024. More than 30,200 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
TEL AVIV, 02 MAR - ''L'affermazione secondo cui noi abbiamo attaccato intenzionalmente il convoglio e secondo cui abbiamo colpito intenzionalmente le persone è del tutto infondata'': lo ha affermato il portavoce militare Daniel Hagari in un incontro con la stampa. Si riferiva alla morte di oltre 100 palestinesi che erano in attesa di aiuti umanitari a Gaza. ''Noi eravamo là per proteggere quella operazione umanitaria, un'operazione che noi stessi avevamo intrapreso''.
