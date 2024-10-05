Israele in stato di allerta in vista del 7 ottobre
epa11636270 Armed Israeli special forces members inspect the area near the site of a shooting incident in Tel Aviv, Israel, 01 October 2024. According to Israeli police, at least eight people were killed and nine others wounded in a shooting incident on Sderot Yerushalim in Tel Aviv. Two gunmen have been 'neutralized' on site, police said. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
GERUSALEMME, 05 OTT - Israele è in stato di allerta nel timore di attentati in vista dell'anniversario del 7 ottobre. Lo rende noto l'esercito israeliano.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti