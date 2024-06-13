Israele, 'ieri colpiti 45 obiettivi terroristici a Gaza'
epa11397453 Smoke rises following an air strike during the Israeli military operation in Al Nusairat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip 08 June 2024. More than 36,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
ROMA, 13 GIU - L'Aeronautica israeliana "ha colpito e smantellato (ieri, ndr) oltre 45 obiettivi terroristici in tutta la Striscia di Gaza, comprese strutture militari, cellule terroristiche armate, lanciarazzi, tunnel e ulteriori infrastrutture terroristiche": lo riporta l'Idf in un comunicato. Sempre ieri, prosegue la nota, le forze israeliane hanno eliminato nella Striscia di Gaza centrale più di 10 terroristi, incluso uno che aveva partecipato all'attacco del 7 ottobre nel sud di Israele.
