Israele, Idf recupera corpo ostaggio Katzir ucciso a Gaza
epa10948991 An Israeli soldier outside a burned and ruined house in Kibbutz Nir Oz, near the border with Gaza in southern Israel, 30 October 2023. One hundred residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz were murdered and 70 kidnapped into Gaza by Hamas as militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. More than 8,000 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 06 APR - Il corpo di Elad Katzir (47 anni), un ostaggio rapito lo scorso 7 ottobre dalla Jihad islamica nel kibbutz di Nir Oz, è stato recuperato dall'esercito israeliano in un'operazione nella Striscia e riportato in Israele. Lo ha fatto sapere il portavoce militare spiegando che le spoglie di Katzir - "ucciso in cattività dalla Jihad islamica" - sono state recuperate dai soldati la scorsa notte a Khan Yunis, nel sud della Striscia, dopo essere state "localizzate sulla base di intelligence dell'Idf e dello Shin Bet". Katzir fu rapito insieme alla madre Hanna, poi liberata lo scorso 24 novembre. Il padre Avraham fu ucciso nel kibbutz.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti