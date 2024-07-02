Israele, 'Idf ha colpito siti di lancio razzi a Khan Yunis'
epa11408304 An Israeli Air Force (IAF) F-15 fighter jet leaves smoke trail close as it flyes near the border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from an undisclosed location in southern Israel, 13 June 2024. The Israeli military stated on 13 June that its troops are continuing to operate against 'terrorist infrastructure and operatives' in the Gaza Strip. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 02 LUG - L'esercito israeliano ha confermato di aver colpito durante la notte a Khan Yunis, nel sud della Striscia di Gaza, i siti da cui ieri sono stati lanciati circa 20 razzi dalla Jihad islamica verso le comunità israeliane a ridosso della Striscia. Lo ha fatto sapere il portavoce militare secondo cui tra i siti c'erano anche "depositi di armi e infrastrutture del terrore". Prima del raid l'Idf ha chiesto ai residenti dei quartieri orientali di Khan Yunis di spostarsi nelle zone umanitarie sulla costa.
