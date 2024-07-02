Israele, 'Idf ha colpito siti di lancio razzi a Khan Yunis'

epa11408304 An Israeli Air Force (IAF) F-15 fighter jet leaves smoke trail close as it flyes near the border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from an undisclosed location in southern Israel, 13 June 2024. The Israeli military stated on 13 June that its troops are continuing to operate against 'terrorist infrastructure and operatives' in the Gaza Strip. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN