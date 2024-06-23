Israele, 'Idf continua ad operare a Rafah e a Gaza centro'

epa11312278 Israeli soldiers with military vehicles gather at a position on the southern Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, near the Palestinian city of Rafah, 01 May 2024. More than 34,300 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI