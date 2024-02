Israele, Idf colpisce in profondità in territorio Libano

epa11180764 Smoke rises from the southern Lebanon's village of Blida as a result of an Israeli airstrike, as seen from an undisclosed location in northern Israel, 25 February 2024, An Israeli army spokesperson reported on 25 February that the IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into the Upper Galilee in northern Israel. The IDF said to have struck the sources of the fire. EPA/ATEF SAFADI