Israele, 'Hamas ha rifiutato la proposta dei mediatori al Cairo'
epa11275176 A 12 April 2024 view of the remains of the Abu Khadra mosque in the Remal neighborhood, after it was destroyed by the Israeli army in October 2023, during the invasion of Gaza City. More than 33,600 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMED HAJJAR
TEL AVIV, 14 APR - Hamas ha rifiutato l'offerta avanzata da Israele la settimana scorsa al Cairo. Lo ha fatto sapere l'ufficio del premier per conto del Mossad. "Il rifiuto della proposta dei tre mediatori che prevedeva un margine di flessibilità significativamente maggiore da parte israeliana, dimostra - ha detto - che Sinwar non è interessato a un accordo umanitario e al ritorno dei ostaggi, e continua ad approfittare delle tensioni con l'Iran per cercare di unire i teatri e di realizzare un'escalation generale nella regione". Israele - ha aggiunto - "farà di tutto per riportare indietro i 133 ostaggi da Gaza il prima possibile".
