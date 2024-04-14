Israele, 'Hamas ha rifiutato la proposta dei mediatori al Cairo'

epa11275176 A 12 April 2024 view of the remains of the Abu Khadra mosque in the Remal neighborhood, after it was destroyed by the Israeli army in October 2023, during the invasion of Gaza City. More than 33,600 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMED HAJJAR