Israele contro Guterres, 'il dibattito all'Onu è una farsa'
epa11616371 Ambassador of Israel to the United Nations, Danny Danon, speaks to members of the press before a United Nations Security Council meeting called to address the growing conflict between Israel and Lebanon, in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2024. Tensions between the two countries have escalated following a series of attacks in recent days. EPA/STEPHANI SPINDEL
AA
NEW YORK, 24 SET - L'ambasciatore israeliano all'Onu, Danny Danon, attacca il segretario generale Antonio Guterres e definisce il dibattito dell'Assemblea Generale delle Nazioni Unite una "farsa annuale ipocrita". "Quando il segretario generale parla del rilascio dei nostri ostaggi, l'Assemblea tace, ma quando parla della sofferenza a Gaza riceve un fragoroso applauso", ha detto Danon ai giornalisti al Palazzo di Vetro.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti