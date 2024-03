Israele, con Guterres l'Onu è antisemita e anti israeliana

epa11238335 Major General Mohamed Rabie (L), Commander of the Second Field Army, welcomes the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres (C) as he arrives at Al-Arish airport, Egypt, 23 March 2024. The UN Secretary-General visits Egypt as part of his annual Ramadan solidarity trip, where he will meet with Egyptian officials during his visit to Cairo and meet with a number of refugees from Sudan. He will also travel to northern Sinai to visit a hospital in Al-Arish and go to Rafah on the Egyptian side to meet with UN humanitarian workers. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI