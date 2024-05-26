Israele, colpite strutture militari Hezbollah in Libano sud
epa11367125 Smoke rises as a result of launches from Lebanon toward the Upper Galilee region, northern Israel, 24 May 2024. The Israeli Army spokesperson reported on 24 May that the IDF Aerial Defense Array had successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that approached Israel from Lebanese territory. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
TEL AVIV, 26 MAG - L'esercito israeliano ha colpito "strutture e infrastrutture militari degli Hezbollah" in cinque villaggi del sud del Libano. Lo ha fatto sapere il portavoce militare spiegndo che i villaggi sono di Al Khiam, Ayta ash Shab, Hula, Markaba e Kafr Kila.
