Israele: 'Colpite postazioni Hezbollah nel Libano del sud'

epa11436621 Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli air strike in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, as seen from Snir, northern Israel, 25 June 2024. According to an Israeli army report, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon, and Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Khiam and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon on 25 June. EPA/ATEF SAFADI