Israele, circa 40 razzi dal Libano verso il nord del Paese

epa11257106 Smoke rises as a result of Israeli shelling on the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Hamaam, as seen from an undisclosed location on the Israeli side of the border, 03 April 2024. An Israeli army spokesperson reported that the Lebanese Hezbollah launched rockets at the Har Dov area in northern Israel from a military post in the area of Kfar Hamaam. It added that within a few minutes, IAF fighter jets and aircraft struck Hezbollah infrastructure and military posts, including the post from which the rockets were launched and the operatives who fired the rockets. EPA/ATEF SAFADI