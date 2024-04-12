Israele, circa 40 razzi dal Libano verso il nord del Paese
epa11257106 Smoke rises as a result of Israeli shelling on the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Hamaam, as seen from an undisclosed location on the Israeli side of the border, 03 April 2024. An Israeli army spokesperson reported that the Lebanese Hezbollah launched rockets at the Har Dov area in northern Israel from a military post in the area of Kfar Hamaam. It added that within a few minutes, IAF fighter jets and aircraft struck Hezbollah infrastructure and military posts, including the post from which the rockets were launched and the operatives who fired the rockets. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
TEL AVIV, 12 APR - Sono stati circa 40 i razzi lanciati dal Libano verso il nord di Israele dove sono risuonate nelle ultime ore più volte le sirene di allarme. Lo ha fatto sapere il portavoce militare aggiungendo che "alcuni sono stati intercettati mentre il resto è caduto in aree aperte. Non sono segnalate vittime".
