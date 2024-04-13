Israele chiude scuole e asili da domani

epa07305452 (02/27) A general view of the White City area in Tel Aviv, Israel, 02 January 2019. Nestled in the streets of downtown Tel Aviv stands the modernist architectural gem known as the White City: one of the largest concentrations of around 4,000 buildings created in the renowned 1930s Bauhaus style. The UN declared the Israeli White City a World Cultural Heritage site in 2003 triggering a renewed interest in the modernist complex. German architect Walter Gropius founded the Staatliche Bauhaus school of art, architecture and design in the city of Weimar in 1919, from where the emblematic architectural movement known as the International Style was developed. The year 2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Bauhaus school and as such the Bauhaus Association is set to celebrate the centenary worldwide with numerous exhibitions, events, research projects and more under the motto 'Rethinking the World.' EPA/ABIR SULTAN ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa07305447