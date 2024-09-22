Israele chiude le scuole nelle zone di confine con Libano
epa11565649 An employee working on the final preparations in a new school with a shelter in front built in Hatzor HaGlilit, northern Israel to serve the students of the evacuated Israelis from the northern border towns, 26 August 2024. According to the local authorities, the school has 48 classrooms and is expected to open doors for the new school year at the beginning of September. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
GERUSALEMME, 22 SET - La difesa civile israeliana ha ordinato la chiusura di tutte le scuole nel nord del Paese, vicino al confine con il Libano.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti