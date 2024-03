Israele, 'bene il primo rapporto Onu sugli stupri del 7 ottobre'

epa11069723 Israeli spokesperson Lior Haiat speaks during a press conference of the Israeli delegation after the end of the genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel, brought by South Africa, in The Hague, The Netherlands, 11 January 2024. According to the South Africans, Israel is currently committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. EPA/RONBIN UTRECHT