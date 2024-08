Israele: attacco con coltello a Holon, due morti

epa05037279 Israeli soldiers pick up debris and bloodied pieces of their investigation at the scene of a Palestinian attack on a bus stop and hitch hiking post outside Efrat in the West Bank settlement block of Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem, 22 November 2015. A female Israel died from her stabbing wounds inflicted by a Palestinian woman who attacked with a knife. The atacker was shot dead at the scene by Israeli security forces. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER