Israele attacca siti Hezbollah in Libano a 80 km dal confine

epa11509187 Smoke rises as a result of a missile fired from south Lebanon, in Keppotz HaGoshrim in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, 30 July 2024. The Israeli army reported that approximately 10 projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, the majority were intercepted. A hit was identified in the area of HaGoshrim in northern Israel. Reports were received regarding a civilian that was injured as a result of the attack. EPA/ATEF SAFADI