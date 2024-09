Israele arruola richiedenti asilo offrendo permessi di soggiorno

epa11495832 Israeli soldiers stand in formation near the coffin (not pictured) of late Sergeant Kiril Brodski during his funeral at the Kiryat Shaul Cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel. 25 July 2024. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman confirmed that the bodies of five Israeli hostages, including Brodski’s, were recovered from the Gaza Strip during a military operation. Brodski was killed on 07 October 2023 and his body was brought into Gaza. More than 39,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, with over 110 Israelis still held hostages, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ABIR SULTAN