Israele, all'ospedale Nasser farmaci con i nomi degli ostaggi

epaselect epa11152194 Israeli soldiers in position on the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, 14 February 2024. More than 28,400 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ATEF SAFADI