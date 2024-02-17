Israele, al Nasser arrestati 100 sospettati di terrorismo

Israeli soldiers prevent a foreign activist from approaching the area where troops were preparing to blow up a building where they found a bomb lab in the Old City of the West Bank city of Nablus on Sunday, 24 August 2003. Israeli soldiers found an 80-kilogram bomb, fertilizers and other bomb-making materials, the army and Palestinian witnesses said. Two rockets were found also found in the explosives factory. EPA PHOTO/POOL/NASSER ISHTAYEH