Israele, al Nasser arrestati 100 sospettati di terrorismo
Israeli soldiers prevent a foreign activist from approaching the area where troops were preparing to blow up a building where they found a bomb lab in the Old City of the West Bank city of Nablus on Sunday, 24 August 2003. Israeli soldiers found an 80-kilogram bomb, fertilizers and other bomb-making materials, the army and Palestinian witnesses said. Two rockets were found also found in the explosives factory. EPA PHOTO/POOL/NASSER ISHTAYEH
AA
TEL AVIV, 17 FEB - Truppe israeliane continuano ad operare nell'ospedale Nasser di Kahn Yunis - nel sud della Striscia - dove hanno "arrestato circa 100 sospettati di attività terroristica". Lo ha fatto sapere il portavoce militare, secondo cui l'operazione "si basa su informazioni dell'intelligence in base alle quali Hamas conduce la sua attività di terrore all'interno dell'ospedale stesso". Attorno alla zona dell'ospedale, inoltre, sono stati "uccisi terroristi". Le operazioni continuano anche nel resto della città e nel centro della Striscia.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti