Israele, 'al Cairo formulata proposta aggiornata ad Hamas'

epa11254415 A general view as Palestinians inspect the damages outside Al-Shifa Hospital after the Israeli army withdrew from it following a two-week military operation, in Gaza City, 01 April 2024. An Israeli army spokesperson reported that Israeli forces completed operations at Al-Shifa hospital with about 500 affiliated suspects arrested and 200 eliminated. More than 32,700 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMED HAJJAR