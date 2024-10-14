Israele agli Usa, risposta dura all'attacco di Hezbollah
epa11436563 Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (L) and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) observe the playing of the national anthem of Israel by a US military band during an honor cordon at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 25 June 2024. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon and discussed the ongoing situation in Gaza and Israeli military operations in the region. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
AA
GERUSALEMME, 14 OTT - Il ministro della Difesa Yoav Gallant ha detto al suo omologo statunitense Lloyd Austin che Israele avrebbe dato una forte risposta a Hezbollah dopo il raid con un drone che ha colpito una base dell'esercito uccidendo quattro soldati e ferendone sessanta. Gallant ha parlato con Austin durante la notte e "ha sottolineato la gravità dell'attacco e la forte risposta che sarebbe stata data a Hezbollah", ha affermato l'ufficio del ministro in una nota.
