'Israele a Unifil, limiti i movimenti nel sud del Libano'
epa11680312 UNIFIL peacekeepers patrol near a Lebanese army checkpoint in Borj Rahal town, in the Tyre District, southern Lebanon, 24 October 2024. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,500 people have been killed and over 12,000 others have been injured in Lebanon since the start of recent escalations of hostilities. EPA/STRINGER
AA
TEL AVIV, 09 NOV - Secondo fonti citate dal quotidiano libanese al Akhbar, vicino a Hezbollah, Israele ha chiesto alle forze Unifil di limitare i propri movimenti nelle aree a sud del fiume Litani, nonché in altre località del Libano meridionale vulnerabili ad attacchi militari. Le fonti hanno aggiunto che gli avvertimenti di Israele potrebbero indicare un'espansione dell'operazione di terra in Libano.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti