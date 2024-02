Israele, 'a Gaza sono entrate oltre 250mila tonnellate di aiuti'

epa11149422 A convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid supplies for Gaza waits on the main Ismailia desert road, about 300km east of the Egyptian border with Gaza, on its way to the Rafah crossing, Egypt, 13 February 2024. More than 28,300 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI