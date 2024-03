Israele, '30 razzi lanciati dal Libano su Kiryat Shmona'

epa11155365 Israeli police and explosive experts inspect a building hit by rockets which they said were launched from southern Lebanon toward the border town of Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, 15 February 2024. According to the police, there was no casualities. Earlier the same day, Lebanese state media said at least eight people were killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the city of Nabatiyeh late on 14 February 2024. The Israeli army did not comment on the incident. EPA/ATEF SAFADI