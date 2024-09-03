Isis rivendica l'attentato suicida a Kabul

epa11564521 Taliban security patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, 25 August 2024. The Taliban in Afghanistan have recently enforced new laws mandating that women must cover their bodies and faces in public, citing these measures as necessary to promote virtue and prevent vice, the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice said. Approved by their Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, the regulations include restrictions on women's voices in public, the prohibition of images of living beings, and bans on music and mixed-gender interactions. The measures have drawn criticism from the United Nations (UN) for fostering fear and intimidation, especially among women and girls, as the Taliban's Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice expands its control over public life. EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL