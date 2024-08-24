Isis rivendica l'attacco a Solingen
epa11562806 A placard reading 'Why?' among flowers and tributes placed on a sidewalk near the scene after a knife attack, in Solingen, Germany, 24 August 2024. A man stabbed passers-by at random with a knife during the city festival in Solingen on 23 August evening. Three people have been killed and eight others injured, five of them seriously, in the knife attack, police said. Police announced the arrest of a person in connection with the attack as part of a large-scale manhunt for the perpetrator. EPA/VOLKER HARTMANN
ROMA, 24 AGO - Il gruppo jihadista Stato islamico rivendica l'attacco di ieri a Solingen, in Germania, e afferma che è una "vendetta per i musulmani in Palestina", stando a quanto riferisce un comunicato. "L'autore dell'attacco a un raduno di cristiani nella città di Solingen in Germania ieri era un soldato del gruppo dello Stato islamico", si sottolinea in una dichiarazione dell'agenzia di stampa jihadista Amaq su Telegram. L'attacco è stato effettuato "per vendetta per i musulmani in Palestina e ovunque", si aggiunge.
