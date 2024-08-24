Isis rivendica l'attacco a Solingen

epa11562806 A placard reading 'Why?' among flowers and tributes placed on a sidewalk near the scene after a knife attack, in Solingen, Germany, 24 August 2024. A man stabbed passers-by at random with a knife during the city festival in Solingen on 23 August evening. Three people have been killed and eight others injured, five of them seriously, in the knife attack, police said. Police announced the arrest of a person in connection with the attack as part of a large-scale manhunt for the perpetrator. EPA/VOLKER HARTMANN