Iran, 'pronti a qualsiasi scenario, forze armate preparate'

epa11641690 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during a news conference following a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (not pictured) in Beirut, Lebanon, 04 October 2024. The Iranian foreign minister is on an official visit to Beirut to hold talks with top Lebanese officials, and show Iran's support for the people of Lebanon amidst the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH