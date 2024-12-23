Iran, 'nessun contatto diretto con nuovi leader in Siria'
(ANSA-AFP) - TEHERAN, 23 DIC - L'Iran non ha "nessun contatto diretto" con i nuovi leader siriani. Lo fanno sapere fonti ministeriali iraniane. Il ministero degli Esteri iraniano afferma inoltre che la Siria non deve diventare un "paradiso per il terrorismo". (ANSA-AFP).
