Iran minaccia di 'riconsiderare' la sua politica nucleare

epa10493679 Iranians walk in downtown Tehran, Iran, 27 February 2023. According to Isna news agency, Iranian foreign minister Amir-Abdoulahian on 26 February 2023 said that Iran is close to reach a nuclear deal with US, after receiving a message from US through Iraq. Iran faces an economic crisis after its currency dropped to its lowest value against the US dollar and other foreign currencies last week, following sanctions imposed by the US and EU, amid tensions over nuclear talks, which have stopped in the wake of recent anti-government protests in the country. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH