Iran, 'assurdo attribuire l'attacco a Israele'
epa11287729 A handout screen grab made available by the Iranian state TV shows the city of Isfahan following explosions heard early morning, Iran, 19 April 2024. Iranian state media reported that three aerial objects were destroyed by air defence systems over the central city of Isfahan. The explosions come after a drone and rocket attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) towards Israel on 13 April, following an airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Syria which Iran claimed was conducted by Israel. EPA/IRANIAN STATE TV (IRIB) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ISTANBUL, 19 APR - Il comandante in capo dell'Esercito iraniano, Abdolrahim Mousavi, ha definito "assurdi" i rapporti che attribuiscono ad Israele gli attacchi a Esfahan e ha sostenuto che le esplosioni erano il suono dell'abbattimento di "oggetti volanti". Lo riporta Iran International. Riguardo ad una potenziale ritorsione di Teheran contro lo Stato ebraico, Mousavi ha affermato che Israele "ha già visto la risposta dell'Iran".
