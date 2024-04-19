Iran, 'assurdo attribuire l'attacco a Israele'

epa11287729 A handout screen grab made available by the Iranian state TV shows the city of Isfahan following explosions heard early morning, Iran, 19 April 2024. Iranian state media reported that three aerial objects were destroyed by air defence systems over the central city of Isfahan. The explosions come after a drone and rocket attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) towards Israel on 13 April, following an airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Syria which Iran claimed was conducted by Israel. EPA/IRANIAN STATE TV (IRIB) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES