Iran a Onu, non vogliamo la guerra con gli Stati Uniti

epa11278042 An Israeli F35 fighter jet takes off from an undisclosed location in central Israel, 14 April 2024. According to the IDF, Israel’s defense systems, as well as Israel’s allies in the region, intercepted 99 percent of more than “300 threats of various typesâ€, including drones, cruise and surface-to-surface missiles, launched from Iran against Israel overnight. EPA/ABIR SULTAN