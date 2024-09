Iran: 34 detenute in sciopero della fame in ricordo Mahsa

epaselect epa10864636 A demonstrator holds a sheet showing photos of victims, among them Jina Mahsa Amini during a rally at the anniversary of the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in Berlin, Germany, 16 September 2023. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested in Tehran on 13 September 2022 by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women. She fell into a coma while in police custody and was declared dead on 16 September 2022. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN