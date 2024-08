Inviato Usa a Beirut,'ora una soluzione tra Hezbollah e Israele'

epa11419420 Senior Advisor to the US President, Amos Hochstein, speaks at a press conference following his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (not pictured) in Beirut, Lebanon, 18 June 2024. Hochstein is in Beirut on an official visit to meet with Lebanese officials and in an attempt to ease tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, which are threatening to spiral into a full-scale war across the Lebanese border. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH