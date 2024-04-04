Intelligence Israele, 'ci attendono giorni complessi'
epa11256552 A man walks past a large-scale billboard showing images of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and reading 'Look them in the eyes, we must bring them home now', in Jerusalem, 03 April 2024. According to the Israeli military, 134 Israelis, who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the 07 October 2023 attacks by Hamas, remain in captivity. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the government's handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
TEL AVIV, 04 APR - "Non e' detto che il peggio sia dietro di noi, giorni complessi ci aspettano". Lo ha detto, citato dai media, il comandante dell'intelligence militare israeliana Aharon Haliva.
