Intelligence Gb, 350mila soldati russi morti o feriti in 2 anni

epa10901153 A handout photo made available by the Russian Defence Ministry’s press service shows Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) awarding women military doctors during his inspection of the organization of combat training of military personnel and volunteers at the training grounds of the Southern Military District in Rostov region, Russia, 05 October 2023. Shoigu said that nine reserve regiments have been formed for each group of troops in the special military operation (SVO) zone in Ukraine. On 03 October, at a conference call in Moscow, Shoigu said that in 2023, more than 335 thousand people went to serve under contract and in volunteer formations. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES