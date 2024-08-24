Inquirenti, continua la caccia all'attentatore di Solingen
epa11562478 Participants of a CSD event mourn in the city center near the crime scene after a knife attack last night during the city festival in Solingen, Germany, 24 August 2024. A man stabbed passers-by at random with a knife at the city festival in Solingen. Three people have been killed and several injured in a knife attack at a town festival in Solingen. The police are calling it an attack and have issued a major alert. The perpetrator is on the run. EPA/Volker Hartmann.
BERLINO, 24 AGO - Gli inquirenti che indagano sul massacro di Solingen in Germania hanno chiarito che il responsabile sia ancora in fuga. E stando ai video analizzati, è stato confermato che avrebbe colpito direttamente alla gola. Gli investigatori hanno sostenuto che non sia ancora possibile divulgare l'identikit del ricercato, pur avendo ascoltato numerose testimonianze. In precedenza, la polizia ha riferito di aver fermato un 15enne e sta verificando se sia collegato all'attacco: l'adolescente è stato sentito parlare in un colloquio sospetto con un'altra persona poco prima dell'attentato.
