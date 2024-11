Inquinamento record a Lahore, oltre 80 volte livello accettabile

epa11690086 A view of thick smog in Lahore, Pakistan, 29 October 2024. In response to alarming air pollution levels in Lahore, where the air quality index (AQI) reached dangerous levels, new school timings have been implemented. Effective from 28 October, schools will start at 8:45 AM local time until 31 January 2025. Additionally, student assemblies will be held indoors, and all outdoor activities are suspended. A ban on fireworks has also been enforced. Residents are urged to wear masks, keep windows closed, and limit outdoor exposure to mitigate the health risks posed by smog, which is exacerbated during winter due to stagnant pollutants in the atmosphere. EPA/RAHAT DAR