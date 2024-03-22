Iniziato l'incontro tra Netanyahu e Blinken
epa11133966 A handout photo made available by the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO), shows the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) in Jerusalem, 07 February 2024. The US Secretary of State is on a Middle East regional tour, in an effort to reach an agreement that secures the release of all remaining hostages and includes a humanitarian pause allowing delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza Strip. EPA/GPO/Amos Ben Gershom HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
TEL AVIV, 22 MAR - E' iniziato l'incontro tra il premier Benyamin Netanyahu e il segretario di stato Usa Antony Blinken con focus sulla situazione della guerra a Gaza. Lo ha fatto sapere un comunicato ufficiale. Subito dopo Blinken vedrà il Gabinetto di guerra.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti