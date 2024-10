India: servizi riattivati, ciclone Dana passa senza fare vittime

epa11679919 A man holds an umbrella on a motorbike during a rainfall in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 24 October 2024. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), severe cyclonic storm Dana landfall is expected between late 24 October and early 25 October. BMD has issued a warning regarding the peripheral effects of a severe cyclonic storm Dada, which could cause significant surges along the country's coastal regions. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM