India: ressa in un tempio del Bihar, almeno sette morti

epa11048807 Indian devotees offer prayers to Hindu God Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi Temple, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India, 29 December 2023. Hindu God Ram Mandir (Temple) is scheduled to be inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 January 2024 in Ayodhya. The temple is being built at the birthplace of Rama, a principal deity of Hinduism, according to the Ramayana, a text from ancient India which narrates the life of Rama. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA