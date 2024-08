India, allerta per forti piogge in stato di Himachal Pradesh

epa10802850 Rescue operations continue after a landslide in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India, 16 August 2023. At least 57 people were killed in landslides or rain related accidents in the Himachal Pradesh in the last 48 hours as heavy rain overnight caused multiple landslides and turned rivers into overflowing streams, washing away vehicles and buildings. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were already deployed across the state, the top state minister said. EPA/STR