India, 150 feriti per esplosione fuochi d'artificio in tempio

epa11689108 People look at colorful lanterns on display for sale at a local market ahead of the Diwali festival in Mumbai, India, 28 October 2024. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and commemorates Lord Rama’s return to his kingdom Ayodhya after completing a 14-year exile. Diwali will be celebrated this year on 31 October. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI