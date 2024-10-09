++ Inchiesta ultrà, sentito il tecnico dell'Inter Inzaghi ++
epa11612813 Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Inter in Manchester, Britain, 18 September 2024. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN
AA
MILANO, 09 OTT - L'allenatore dell'Inter, Simone Inzaghi, è stato sentito stamani a Milano dagli investigatori della Squadra Mobile che si occupano dell'inchiesta sui capi ultrà di Inter e Milan.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti